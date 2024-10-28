WATCH: Moment Peterborough man smashes Starbucks window in Cathedral Square with glass bottle caught on CCTV

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 08:58 BST
Lee Chignell given suspended sentence after admitting criminal damage

Video footage of the moment a man who smashed a Starbucks window with a glass bottle and was arrested by officers armed with Tasers has been released by police.

Lee Chignell, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of 20 October after being captured on CCTV smashing the window before walking around with a metal pole he had stolen earlier from a Peterborough restaurant.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 October), where he was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon in a public place and theft, having stolen the metal pole from Middletons Steakhouse in Bridge Street.

The moment the window was broken was caught on CCTVplaceholder image
The moment the window was broken was caught on CCTV

However, after being released from court, the following day he was arrested again and recalled to prison.

Police have not released further details on his recall

PC Oliver Thomas, who investigated, said: “When officers arrived, Chignell threw the glass bottle at them, but fortunately it missed.

“Thankfully we were able to arrest him before he committed any further crime that night.”

Chignell was arrested during Safer Business Action Week - a national campaign dedicated to tackling retail crime such as theft and criminal damage against businesses.

