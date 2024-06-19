WATCH: Man jailed after police uncover £112k cannabis factory in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man found with a £112,000 cannabis factory in Peterborough has been handed a jail sentence.

Ergas Elaqu, 34, was arrested on May 20 this year after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at a house in Eyrescroft, Bretton.

Inside, officers found various rooms had been converted to grow cannabis and seized 134 plants worth up to about £112,560.

Elaqu, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to producing cannabis.

Detective Constable Paul Baxter, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories are often linked to organised crime groups which bring harm to our communities in the form of violence, exploitation and other criminality.

“I would encourage anyone to familiarise themselves with the signs of a property being used as a cannabis factory and report any concerns to us.”