WATCH: Man found to be almost four times the drink drive limit on the A1 near Peterborough banned from the roads

Jason Blackall was arrested after he ran out of fuel – and a member of the public reported concerns over his driving

A man who was driving erratically along the A1 while drunk has been banned from driving for almost three years.

Neighbourhood officers found Jason Blackall, 47, stopped and out of fuel on Old Oundle Road, Wittering, near Peterborough, on the evening of 2 October, after a member of the public reported him.

He was arrested and charged with drink driving after he blew 139 in custody – almost four times the legal limit of 35.

Blackall, of Primrose Hill Drive, Swillington, Leeds, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (6 November) and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting the offence.

He was also handed a 32-month driving disqualification.

PC James Sears, who investigated, said: “Blackall was aware that he had committed an offence, repeatedly apologising to the officers and admitting he was drunk.

“Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs has the potential to cause serious harm to both the driver and other road users, and I encourage anyone who has had a drink to arrange alternative transport.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of anyone believed to be driving under the influence.