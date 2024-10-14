WATCH: Man caught on CCTV throwing £19,000 drugs stash into HMP Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hubert Berus, 23, was caught on CCTV several times between January and May 2021, climbing over perimeter fencing at HMP Peterborough before throwing items over the prison walls.

A class A drug dealer whose DNA was found on packages worth thousands of pounds being thrown into Peterborough prison has been jailed.

On one occasion, a prison custody officer was alerted to the activity and spotted Berus and two others having run away to the nearby skatepark and stashing something in a ramp.

The moment Hubert Berus (inset) was caught throwing drugs into HMP Peterborough, and some of the drugs recovered

A package containing class A drugs – with a prison value of about £19,200 – was recovered which was later found to have Berus’ DNA on it.

On another occasion a package containing almost £2,000 worth of cannabis and tobacco was recovered after it landed in the sterile area between the prison wall and the exercise yard. Again, this was tested and found to have Berus’ DNA on it.

‘Bragged about throwing package into prison’

Following his arrest for an unrelated matter in March 2021, Berus’ mobile phone was downloaded which uncovered messages of him bragging about having thrown a package into HMP Peterborough but it “bounced off the wall” and he had to throw it again – which was also captured on CCTV, confirming the suspect to be Berus.

Kevinas Lazauskas

After months of investigation and evidence gathering by detectives, the Neighbourhood Support Team were tasked with finding Berus, who was arrested in Eastfield, near Peterborough city centre, by the plain-clothed officers on 21 October 2021.

Jailed for more than three years

Berus, of Earls Close, Fletton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to a total of three years and two months in prison, after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

His sentence also included a charge of affray, alongside Kevinas Lazauskas, 20, in relation to an incident in Eastfield, Peterborough, on 22 October last year.

In the early hours of the morning, police received a 999 call from a distressed man stating men in balaclavas were outside his home in Granville Street and were threatening to harm his cousin who was in the house with him.

Lazauskas, of Dryden Road, New England, Peterborough, was jailed for a total of one year and 11 months after admitting affray, possession with intent to supply cannabis and breach of a previously suspended sentence for drug offences.

“This will absolutely not be tolerated."

Detective Constable Jacob Reeves, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out at court, and said: “Not only does this case show our commitment to tackling drug dealing in our county, but also the seriousness of prohibited items going into our prisons. This will absolutely not be tolerated.

“This has been a long and complex investigation, however I am pleased Berus has now admitted his crimes and will be spending significant time behind bars.”