A man used the streets of Peterborough “like a racetrack” as he crashed a hired Lamborghini and injured another motorist.

Gull Khan, 32, weaved in and out of traffic at speed on Bourges Boulevard (A15) before ploughing into the back of another vehicle on 15 March last year.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed the moment the crash happened on the main city centre road – with the footage showing he had driven at speeds of at least 70mph.

The moment of the crash

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out at Peterborough Magistrates; Court, as Khan was given a suspended jail sentence and a driving ban.

The impact of the collision caused the rear of the other vehicle, a Seat Leon, to be lifted into the air as it was pushed along the road and into the central reservation.

The collision blocked the carriageway and emergency services attended the scene, which was between Taverners Road and Bright Street.

A man who was driving the Seat was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose, concussion and various cuts and grazes.

Analysis of dashcam footage estimated Khan was driving at speeds of at least 75mph – well in excess of the 40mph limit – when the collision happened.

Khan, of Silverwood Road, Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance.

On Friday (19 May) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for a year. He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to complete an extended re-test and 120 hours of unpaid work.

PC Pete Smith, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Khan seemed determined to use the roads like a racetrack as he drove well in excess of the speed limit and weaved in and out of traffic.

“He showed a complete disregard for the laws of the road and other people’s safety.

“I’m pleased he has now appeared in court and been sentenced for his actions.”

