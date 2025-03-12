WATCH: Julie Buckley murder investigation: Police release CCTV footage of last known whereabouts

“A fisherman discovered what we believe to be human hair in the water”

Police have released a fresh appeal for information as part of their investigation into the disappearance of 54-year-old Julie Buckley from Christchurch.

Cambs Police announced last month they were treating Julie’s disappearance as a murder investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “Today (12 March) Detective Inspector Rich Stott appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme to appeal for further information.

Julie Buckley

“He confirmed Julie had not been seen since 28 January, when she was captured on CCTV at Budgens supermarket in March."

DI Stott said: “We strongly believe Julie may have come to harm and we’re carrying out thorough searches of the area.

“Our dive teams have been searching the water around the Bedlam Bridge and Boots Bridge areas and a fisherman discovered what we believe to be human hair in the water. We’re awaiting results from that hair to ascertain if it belongs to Julie.

“In the meantime, we’re issuing a widespread appeal today to ask for anyone with information to please come forward, as well as anyone with dashcam footage from the March and Christchurch areas, particularly around Bedlam Bridge and Boots Bridge, on 29 and 30 January.

“We’re also appealing to dog walkers, fishermen, farmers and land owners in the area. If you notice disturbed land or anything unusual or out of place, please report it to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency, by calling 101 and quoting Op Dragonfish or asking to speak with DI Rich Stott.