WATCH: Jail for men found 'showing off' samurai sword, meat cleaver and machete in Peterborough car park

Two men have been jailed after CCTV operators captured them “showing off” weapons in a group in Peterborough city centre.

Police received a call from CCTV operators on 13 February reporting a group of men with suspected weapons in Wheel Yard car park, behind Peterborough Cathedral.

The footage showed 41-year-old Quinton Hyland showing a meat cleaver to three other men, before one of the group – 21-year-old Jonathan Yeye – pulled a samurai sword and machete from his trousers.

Police seized a number of weapons - now Jonathan Yeye (inset) has been jailed

Cameras monitored them as they moved off into the town centre, with armed officers arriving minutes later to arrest Hyland, who was found with the meat cleaver in his rucksack, and two other men aged 50 and 51 in Cattle Market Road.

Yeye, who was jailed in 2021 after being found in possession of a two-foot machete – was detained in Priestgate where he was found with the two weapons still down his trousers, as well as an imitation firearm.

Yeye, of Pegwell Street, Plumstead, Greater London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (29 September) where he was jailed for a year and two months after previously admitting being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a samurai sword, being in possession of a blade in a public place – namely a machete, and being in possession of an imitation firearm in a public place – namely a BB handgun.

Hyland, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 15 February where he was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after admitting being in possession of a blade in a public place – namely a meat cleaver.

The other two men were released from police custody with no further action being taken.

Detective Constable Lauren Clark, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by CCTV operators who are an incredibly valuable resource – being the eyes in the sky, they had an incredibly clear view of this group who appeared to be showing of their weapons to each other.