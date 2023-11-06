WATCH: Jail for man after £170,000 drugs factory found at Peterborough home
A man has been jailed after police uncovered a £170,000 cannabis factory at a house near Peterborough city centre.
Marisol Bezati, 20, was arrested at his home in Kent Road, West Town, after Cambridgeshire Police’s Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant on 28 September.
Officers forced entry to the house where they found 206 cannabis plants – which a police spokesperson said was worth up to about £173,000 - growing in bedrooms and the loft.
Cambridgeshire Police have now released a video of the raid – and warned of the risks that cannabis factories pose to others.
Bezati appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, October 27 where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.
Detective Constable Andrew Donaldson, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out at court and said: “We will continue to target criminal networks involved in drug dealing and production in our county.
“The links between serious crime and those involved in cannabis cultivation are clear, with the drugs trade often fuelling violence as groups compete against each other for a space in the ‘market’.
“These setups also present threats due to damage that is often caused to the properties themselves with the buildings becoming dangerous, unlawful abstraction of electricity, risks of fires, fumes and water damage.”
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.