WATCH: Family of Peterborough man killed by disqualified driver speak of heartbreak after man is jailed at court

Karl Bradshaw died after being hit by car driven by Stuart Nichols

The family of a much loved Peterborough man who was killed by a disqualified driver have said they are now able to grieve after the driver was jailed for more than four years.

Stuart Nichols, 46, was driving a black Renault Megane along Paston Ridings, Peterborough, on Thursday, 20 October 2022, when he struck Karl Bradshaw, 41, who was in the road at about 8.45pm.

Mr Bradshaw had fallen into the road close to the Deaf Blind Centre and a taxi dropping people off at the centre drove round him and stopped nearby to assist.

Karl Bradshaw

Nichols turned into Paston Ridings from Hallfields Lane before going round the taxi and hitting Mr Bradshaw on the wrong side of the road.

Nichols carried on driving and Mr Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Nicholls was jailed for four years and four months.

“He was a happy go lucky man, with a great sense of wit and humour"

Stuart Nichols

Speaking after the hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, Karl’s family said: “Karl was taken from us in a tragic hit and run and we have finally received a form of justice for him.

“Karl was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was a happy go lucky man, with a great sense of wit and humour.

“Despite his own problems, he would always be there for anyone, whether it was providing help to be a friend or simply just to listen.

“The shock and impact to our family and friends has been massive, but with the lengthy legal proceedings behind us, hopefully now we will be able to start to grieve properly.”

ANPR helped bring Nicholls to justice

The court heard that witnesses identified the Megane Nichols was driving, and automatic numberplate recognition cameras also confirmed he was in the area at the time of the collision, as well as linking him to the car.

At the time of the collision, Nicholls had been disqualified from driving for previously having no insurance.

Officers found the Megane parked up the following day in Crowland Road, Eye Green, and Nichols was arrested at a farm near Crowland.

Nichols, of Empsons Farm, Postland, Crowland, was jailed having pleaded guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified at an earlier hearing.

He was also banned from driving for seven years.

Nichols received no sperate penalty for causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured and a charge of aggravated vehicle taking and causing a death by an accident was ordered to lie on file.

“Stuart Nicholls should never have been on the road that day"

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “Stuart Nichols should never have been on the road that day and showed a complete disregard for the law. He knew he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

“Through his poor driving, he caused the death of Mr Bradshaw who was innocently going about his business and callously left the scene. He gave no thought to the catastrophic consequences of his actions by leaving Mr Bradshaw alone in the road with un-survivable injuries.

“I hope the sentencing provides Mr Bradshaw’s family with some justice and closure.