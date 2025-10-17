WATCH: Drugs worth £180,000 seized by police in Ramsey raid
Police seized drugs weapons – and even a stolen digger – in a raid in Ramsey this week.
One man was arrested in the raid, which saw cannabis plants worth £180,000 – and cannabis buds worth £10,000 – recovered.
Police also found multiple knives and batons during the operation at Ramsey Heights.
A stolen digger was also recovered.
Cambridgeshire Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug. He has been bailed whilst investigations continue.