WATCH: Drug dealer who ran 'ghost' line selling crack cocaine in Cambridgeshire jailed

A drug dealer who ran a criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs across Huntingdonshire has been jailed.

Neighbourhood officers arrested 32-year-old Ricci Walker in Maryland Avenue, Huntingdon, on 24 September 2021 after investigations revealed he was operating the ‘Ghost’ drug line, dealing cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin throughout Huntingdon from the West Midlands.

Before his arrest, Walker threw a package of drugs out of the upstairs window and proclaimed his innocence as a rapper.

Ricci Walker

More than £3,000 in cash was seized along with two mobile phones. Officers also recovered the package which contained two bundles of cocaine worth more than £3,000.

At Coventry Crown Court on 16 June, Walker, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis in Cambridgeshire as well as conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in West Midlands.

PC Harvey Noble, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “We have taken out a drugs line in Huntingdonshire, not only removing the dealers from the street but also their drugs.

