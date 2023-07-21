WATCH: Drug dealer jailed after being caught with crack cocaine at Peterborough Embankment

A class A drug dealer who “ran out of luck” has been jailed for three years after being caught with crack cocaine in Peterborough city centre..

Anjam Zada, 23, was arrested in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, on 23 May, as part of an intelligence-led operation to tackle class A drug supply across Peterborough.

On 13 July last year, the Neighbourhood Support Team were in the Embankment area of Peterborough when they noticed an increase of known drug users and the potential for a drug deal about to take place.

Anjam Zada

Zada was spotted under a tree and an Oreo biscuit packet on the ground next to him.

The packet was found to contain a bag with 28 wraps of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin worth about £250, and was sent off for analysis which came back with Zada’s fingerprints on it.

On 8 February neighbourhood policing officers were on patrol in the Boongate area of Eastfield when they saw Zada place something in a bush.

A search found he was in possession of £355 in cash, two mobile phones and two black bags containing about £860 worth of crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine were found in the bush.

On both occasions he was arrested but released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out, however, on 23 May, as part of an intelligence-led operation into drug supply across Peterborough, police were on the lookout for him and arrested him in Broadway.

Zada, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (13 July) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after previously admitting four counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and two counts of supplying crack cocaine.

Detective Constable Tracey Black, who investigated, said: “Sometimes it takes a while to build up evidence against someone, but eventually people run out of luck.

