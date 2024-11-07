Razvan Dima, 45, was stopped by officers on the Longthorpe Parkway.

A driver who collided with a barrier while drunk has been disqualified from driving for more than two years.

Razvan Dima, 45, was stopped by officers on the Longthorpe Parkway at about 4.30am on October 4 after a member of the public reported seeing him hit a barrier while leaving a service area.

Officers followed Dima as he drove at 30mph along a dual carriageway.

Dima, of West Water Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drink driving after he blew 106 in custody – more than three times the legal limit of 35.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 1), where he was disqualified from driving for two years and one month and told to pay a £461 fine after admitting the offence.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “I would like to thank the member of the public for calling us to report Dima’s driving.

“If you witness dangerous driving, or have information about someone who has got behind the wheel while intoxicated, then I urge you to contact us as soon as possible so we can stop them before they harm themselves or other road users.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of anyone believed to be driving under the influence.