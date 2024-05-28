Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver was disqualified for 26 months.

A drink driver who nearly drove into a police officer in a Peterborough supermarket car park has been disqualified from driving.

On the evening of April 11, police were made aware of a man suspected to be under the influence of alcohol walking back to his car which was parked in ASDA carpark, Rivergate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), who were patrolling nearby, spotted Paul Coulson, 34, staggering towards his white Peugeot 207.

Police arrest Paul Coulson

As he started to drive away, an officer – who was in high-viz uniform – stood in the middle of the road and signalled for Coulson to stop, however he continued on driving towards the officer, before stopping the car about two feet in front of them.

Coulson was ordered to get out of the car, but refused, resulting in him being arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through alcohol.

Coulson, of Kendrick Close, Stanground was charged with drink driving after he gave an evidential reading of 99 in custody, almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last Friday (May 17) and was fined £200 after admitting the offence. He has also been disqualified from driving for two years and two months.

PC Tom Maltby, who made the arrest, said: “Fortunately, we were nearby and able to stop Coulson before he drove off.

“Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous. If you find yourself unable to drive, please arrange alternative transport to avoid putting lives at risk.”