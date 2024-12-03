Karl Coleman was more than double the legal limit

A drunk driver who crashed into a parked car in Wisbech before fleeing the scene has been banned for almost two years.

Karl Coleman, 45, was driving a Hyundai Tucson at about 10pm on 21 October when he struck the car in Grosvenor Road.

Failing to report the incident to police, he left his crashed car and walked to his home in Lime Avenue, however a witness called 999 and reported Coleman being unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.

He was arrested after providing a breath sample of 86 – more than double the legal limit of 35.

Coleman appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (29 November) where he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £400 after admitting drink driving and failing to stop after a collision.

PC Kirsty Hulley, who investigated, said: “Coleman tried to hide what he had done by leaving the scene and not reporting the collision to us, however, thanks to a member of the public who did the right thing, we were able to arrest Coleman and put him before the courts where he has now been disqualified from driving.”

The case comes as the force launches its festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.