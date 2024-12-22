WATCH: Drink driver crashed his car in front of police in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man had the cheek to ask the police officer if he’d been drinking

A drink driver has been banned after crashing into a bollard and a parked car in Peterborough – in front of a police officer.

Edgars Urbanavicius, 52, was driving a silver Volvo in Paston Ridings when an officer in an unmarked car saw him collide with a traffic calming bollard on 24 November.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “The officer activated the blue lights and siren on the vehicle, but Urbanavicius continued to drive at very low speed with sparks coming from a front wheel.

A still from the police body cam footage.

“He turned into the Pittneys, where he reversed into a parked car, before both Urbanavicius and the officer got out of their vehicles.

“The officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Urbanavicius’ breath, and he was unsteady on his feet.”

Police body cam footage shows the police officer asking Urbanavicius if he’d been drinking, only for him to respond, “No. You?”

He was arrested and taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution due to a cut to his forehead.

Police said that whilst there, he failed a breath test – returning a reading of 103 which is nearly three times the drink drive limit. He then refused to provide the necessary urine sample.

Urbanavicius, of Pittneys, Paston, Peterborough, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

On Friday (13 December) at Peterborough Magistrates' Court he was disqualified from driving for three years and given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for a year.

The spokesperson added: “Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.