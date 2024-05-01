Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was found with a cannabis factory inside his Hampton home has been jailed.

Klodjan Rama, 30, was arrested on March 20 after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at his home in Archers Wood, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, and discovered a cannabis factory.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Inside the house, officers found the upstairs and garage had been converted for the cultivation which included 82 plants worth up to about £68,880.

Jailed: Klodjan Rama

“The plants were seized along with other items including growing equipment, scales and vacuum seal bags.

“Rama appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (April 26) where he pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis and was sentenced to a year in prison.”

Detective Constable Natal Melero, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories and cultivation are often run by organised crime groups and can be linked to human trafficking, modern slavery and violence, which we are working hard to tackle, however we need the public’s help in reporting any suspicions.

“Signs that you could be living next door to a cannabis factory include a strong odour, covered up windows, constant buzz of ventilation, visitors as unsociable hours, bright lights on throughout the day and night, and condensation on windows.”