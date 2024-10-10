WATCH: Doorbell camera catches attempted burglary at Peterborough home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A would-be burglar was caught in the act after a video doorbell alerted the victim of someone at his door.

Andrew Green, 52, was foiled after the owner of a home in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, received a notification on the morning of 5 May this year.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The man viewed the camera and saw Green trying his doorhandle.

Andrew Green was caught on CCTV

“Footage was viewed which showed Green also trying to enter an outbuilding then using his sleeve to wipe the doorhandle after finding it locked.

“Police were called out and found Green, who has previous convictions for burglary, outside the home where he claimed he was “looking for work”.”

He was arrested, charged with attempted burglary and appeared in court the following day where he was given court bail, but arrested again on 30 June after he was caught burgling another home in Eastfield.

The force spokesperson went on: “The victim returned to his house in College Park at about 1.30pm when he came across Green behind a bush next to the garage.

“Upon questioning him, the victim became suspicious and called police when Green became aggressive and threatened him.

“Again, video doorbell footage captured Green trying the front doorhandle of the home before entering the garage.”

Green, of no fixed address, was charged with a further count of attempted burglary with intent to steal, burglary with intent to steal and using threatening or abusive behaviour, all of which he admitted in court.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (7 October) where he told the judge it was a “slip”, and not a return to his “old ways”.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), and a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR).

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Video doorbells can be a great tool in not only deterring criminals, but also helping us gather evidence.

“In these cases, the victims immediately dialled 999 and our response officers were able to catch Green in the act.”