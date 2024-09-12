WATCH: Dog sniffs out illegal cigarettes and vapes as Peterborough Police raid shops in Park Road and Bourges Boulevard
Police have released video footage of the moment they found hundreds of illegal vapes being sold in Peterborough shops.
Officers, working alongside His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) staff, visited two shops – one in Park Road and one on Bourges Boulevard – and found illicit cigarettes and tobacco, which were seized by HMRC. Trading Standards officers were also on hand to help out, and seized hundreds of illegal vapes.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’ve said this before, and you might be thinking “what’s the point?” or “there’s more important things to tackle” but this work directly targets those who are blighting our streets with fronts that are assisting OCGs with cleaning money, evading tax and bringing violence to our streets through rival groups.”