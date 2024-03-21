WATCH: Crack cocaine and heroin dealers jailed after police raid Peterborough home as part of major operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair of drug dealers selling crack cocaine and heroin across Cambridgeshire have been jailed after police raised a home in Peterborough .

Luis Jalo and Luca Dagostino are the first people to be sentenced as part of Operation Hypernova 2.0 – a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs in the county.

Luis Jalo (left) and Luca Dagostino (right)

Nine mobile phones including two linking the pair to the ‘Luca’ drug line were discovered when police raided a home in Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough, in the early hours of 7 February.

Police investigations revealed 24-year-old Jalo had been using the deal line to send bulk text messages to people in order to sell crack cocaine and heroin. Dagostino, 23, admitted being the holder of the deal line on 25 and 26 December.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Jalo, of Blessington Road, London, was sentenced to five years and nine months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Dagostino, of Regal Place, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Detective Constable James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “Jalo and Dagostino are the first people to be sentenced as part of this operation to make the county hostile towards county lines drug dealers and prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“There were running the ‘Luca’ line selling class A drugs across Cambridgeshire.

“The violence associated to this lifestyle routinely results in the use of violence and causes misery to our communities. Our work to ensure people like these two are put before the courts and ultimately in prison, will continue.”

Operation Hypernova 2.0 was carried out with support from the Metropolitan Police’ Orochi Team, the Eastern Regional Specialist Operation Unit (ERSOU) and British Transport Police to identify individuals posing the greatest threat to the community.