WATCH: '‘Class A? I don’t sell drugs like that:’ Dealer who lied to police about supplying cocaine across Cambridgeshire jailed at Peterborough Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
A county lines drug dealer who supplied class A drugs between Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire has been jailed after police carried out a dawn raid on his home..
Cambridgeshire Officers carried out the warrant on 13 February in Broadway, Crowland, and arrested 23-year-old Dominic Bevilacqua as part of Operation Hypernova, a force-wide crack down on county lines drug dealing and human trafficking.
Inside the property police found three mobile phones, including one linking him to the ‘Dom’ drugs line. They also seized 16 cannabis plants which were growing in an upstairs bedroom with a street value of up to £13,000.
At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (24 May), Bevilacqua, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, production of cannabis, three counts of assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and commit an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
Detective Constable Jeremy Turner, who investigated, welcomed the sentenced handed out. DC Turner said: “Bevilacqua would travel between Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire and send hundreds of messages to vulnerable drug users advertising cocaine and cannabis for sale and then pocket the cash.”
Operation Hypernova, which took place in February, saw 51 county lines dismantled and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.