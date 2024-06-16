WATCH: Cambridgeshire drink driver caught on CCTV crashing through fences and lamp post
Police have highlighted the dangers of drink driving – after one motorist was caught on CCTV crashing through fences and a lamp post.
Callum Mcintosh, 32, was driving a black BMW when he drove into a lamppost and through two garden fences just after 7.30am on 23 March.
Residents called police and Mcintosh, who had been seen to climb out of the driver’s window, claimed he was the passenger and the driver had run away.
CCTV footage of the collision was then shown to officers and Mcintosh was arrested. He blew 88 at the roadside, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to give an evidential reading of 62 in custody.
At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, Mcintosh, of St Bede’s Crescent, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was disqualified from driving for a year and eight months and must pay a £500 fine.
PC Zara Oakley, who investigated, said: “Mcintosh left it until the last minute in court to admit that he was driving the car at the time. He put himself and other road users in danger when he drove over the limit, not to mention the damage caused to the gardens of the victims.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline, 0800 032 0845, which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.