WATCH: Burglar who broke into Peterborough pharmacy jailed after being caught on CCTV

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:30 BST
Benjamin Trayford ordered to pay thousands of pounds in compensation

A man who left evidence behind at a business burglary has been jailed.

Most Popular

Benjamin Trayford, 32, was caught on CCTV using a brick to smash the front door of the MI Pharmacy, in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, in the early hours of 24 February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He started filling a plastic bag with items before he dropped the bag and left.

Benjamin Trayford was caught on CCTV breaking into the pharmacyplaceholder image
Benjamin Trayford was caught on CCTV breaking into the pharmacy

Trayford, of no fixed address, was arrested a week later in Cathedral Square, Peterborough city centre, and charged with non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

He was jailed for a year and ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation after admitting the offence at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 March).

PC Matthew Wright, who investigated, said: “Thanks to our eagle-eyed CCTV operators, we were able to arrest Trayford before he could commit any further offences.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice