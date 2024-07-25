WATCH: Burglar breaks into Peterborough home while child slept upstairs
and live on Freeview channel 276
A burglar who forced his way into a family home in Peterborough while the occupants, including a child, slept upstairs has been jailed.
Wayne McKie, 46, forced open a ground-floor window of a house in Winchester Way, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough, at about 2.20am on 22 June.
He was caught on the home’s CCTV system climbing in into the house before leaving with two bags, one which contained a laptop, Samsung tablet and various tools, the other containing children’s items including clothing, toys and emergency medication.
CCTV footage was passed to police the following day which was reviewed by the Acquisitive Crime Team who immediately recognised McKie, having dealt with him for similar offences in the past.
On 26 June McKie was spotted in Deeping St James by one of the team’s sergeants who was off duty, so immediately contacted his colleagues who found and arrested McKie in Lincoln Road, Northborough.
McKie, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday where he admitted a charge of burglary including theft and was sentenced to a year and ten months in prison.
Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence and said: “The effect McKie’s actions have had on the victims cannot be underestimated – understandably they have been left in what they have described as ‘emotional turmoil’ and feeling unsafe in their own home, no one should ever be made to feel this way.”