WATCH: 'Brazen' shoplifter from Peterborough who hid stolen goods in a pushchair is sent to prison

She admitted to stealing goods from Poundland and Tesco

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for nine months after being caught red handed stealing hundreds of pounds of goods from Peterborough shops.

Lorraine Williams, 52, entered Poundland at Brotherhood Retail Park, in Walton, Peterborough, on Sunday afternoon (9 February) and concealed £72.50 worth of items in a pushchair, Cambs Police said.

“Before being able to leave with the stolen goods, she was challenged by staff and handed over the items before leaving and making her way into the city centre,” a force spokesperson explained.

A still from the CCTV footage

“The theft was reported to police and CCTV operators alerted, who spotted Williams in Queensgate shopping centre later the same afternoon where nearby police officers arrested her.

“She was also arrested in connection with the theft of £466 worth of alcohol from Tesco Extra at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, Peterborough, on 16 January, where she was also challenged by staff as she tried to leave the supermarket with the goods partially concealed within a trolley.”

Williams, of Eaglesthorpe, New England, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 February) where she was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison after admitting two counts of theft from a shop.

PC Daniel Dimeo, who investigated, said: “Williams is a prolific shoplifter who is having a significant impact on the city’s businesses through the volume and frequency of her crimes.

“I hope this sentence shows the impact this has and how seriously both ourselves and the courts take these matters.”