Watch as 'man with 'gun' fails to rob Peterborough shop’

He left empty handed after the shopkeeper dismissed him
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 29th May 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:36 BST

A man failed to rob a shop in Peterborough – after the shopkeeper didn’t believe his ‘gun’ was real.

The man attempted the armed robbery at a shop in Hall Close on 27 April at 8pm, Cambridgeshire Police have said.

He handed the shopkeeper a note which just read ‘cash’ before pulling out the ‘gun’ and then leaving empty handed.

Cambridgeshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the incident in April (image: Cambridgeshire Police).Cambridgeshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the incident in April (image: Cambridgeshire Police).
The man is described by police as ‘white, about 18 years old, skinny build and about 5ft 8.’

The name of the shop has not been revealed in the force’s appeal.

An investigation is underway, anyone with information should contact police online or on 101 and quote 35/34308/23.

