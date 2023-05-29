Watch as 'man with 'gun' fails to rob Peterborough shop’
A man failed to rob a shop in Peterborough – after the shopkeeper didn’t believe his ‘gun’ was real.
The man attempted the armed robbery at a shop in Hall Close on 27 April at 8pm, Cambridgeshire Police have said.
He handed the shopkeeper a note which just read ‘cash’ before pulling out the ‘gun’ and then leaving empty handed.
The man is described by police as ‘white, about 18 years old, skinny build and about 5ft 8.’
The name of the shop has not been revealed in the force’s appeal.
An investigation is underway, anyone with information should contact police online or on 101 and quote 35/34308/23.