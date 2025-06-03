Watch as drug dealing duo in Peterborough are arrested by police

Dealers are jailed for more than two years

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two drug dealers who were caught by neighbourhood officers have both been jailed for more than two years.

Torgalai Estoman (29) was seen carrying out a drugs deal near his home as the officers patrolled in Bourges Boulevard, Millfield, Peterborough, at about 11.20am on October 7 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and large quantities of both class A and class B drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and cash were found in his flat, along with another man, Gulzaman Safizada (25).

Peterborough drug dealing duo, from left, Torgalai Estoman (29) and Gulzaman Safizada (25)

The pair both admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cannabis, and heroin at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (May 27).

Estoman was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and Safizada, of South Parade, West Town, was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Detective Constable John Pentney, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot from our neighbourhood officers who saw the drug deal in progress while responding to concerns raised to them.

"Drug dealing and associated criminality can have a significant impact on the community, and I encourage anyone with information or concerns to report it to us.”