WATCH: Ariel, Head and Shoulders and Haribo seized by Peterborough Police as part of investigation into suspected stolen goods
Three people have been arrested and £1,500 worth of suspected stolen items have been seized by Peterborough Police as part of an investigation into shoplifting across the country.
Police raided a home in Fengate, Peterborough last week as part of an operation with Gloucestershire Police.
A spokesperson for Peterborough Police said: “What do pyjamas, jeans, shoes, jackets, toiletries, and food have in common?
“If you guessed that they are all suspected stolen items recovered by our neighbourhood officers last week, then you would be correct!
“We were assisting our colleagues at Gloucestershire Constabulary with a search of a house in Fengate as part of an ongoing investigation into thefts from shops across the country, when multiple bags of items worth around £1,500 were seized.
“Three people were in custody in Gloucestershire, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.”