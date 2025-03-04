Three people arrested as part of cross county operation

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people have been arrested and £1,500 worth of suspected stolen items have been seized by Peterborough Police as part of an investigation into shoplifting across the country.

Police raided a home in Fengate, Peterborough last week as part of an operation with Gloucestershire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Peterborough Police said: “What do pyjamas, jeans, shoes, jackets, toiletries, and food have in common?

Police carried out the raid last week

“If you guessed that they are all suspected stolen items recovered by our neighbourhood officers last week, then you would be correct!

“We were assisting our colleagues at Gloucestershire Constabulary with a search of a house in Fengate as part of an ongoing investigation into thefts from shops across the country, when multiple bags of items worth around £1,500 were seized.

“Three people were in custody in Gloucestershire, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.”