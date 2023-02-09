Warning over unlicensed rubbish carriers after residents fined for fly-tipping in Peterborough

Residents are being warned to take care how they dispose of their rubbish – after three people were fined for fly-tipping after using unlicensed waste carriers in Peterborough

The city council’s waste team will look to prosecute those who dump rubbish or use unlicensed waste disposers to get rid of waste which then gets fly-tipped and is traced back to them.

Three offenders were recently fined at Peterborough Magistrates' Court after admitting using unauthorised waste carriers who took their rubbish only to dump it on public land.

Timea Makula paid a disposer to get rid of several bin liners full of waste and other items which were then dumped at a lay by on the A47 between Thorney and Eye. Makula was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Tree cuttings and other household waste was found dumped in Oxney Road, Peterborough and traced to Antony Pacey. He was fined £216, ordered to pay costs of £327 and a victim surcharge of £34.

A sofa and other items were discovered in Burton Street, Peterborough and traced to Skarleta Rafaelova who was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £334 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, said: “We are fully committed to tackling fly-tipping which is a blight on our city and something we take extremely seriously. Whenever we obtain evidence of fly-tipping we will investigate and look to issue either a fine or secure a conviction in the courts.

“These recent prosecutions show that anyone considering dumping waste illegally can end up out of pocket, so we would urge people not to run the risk. There are several ways to get rid of waste legally, such as by visiting the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate or using a licensed waste company.”

This week The Peterborough Telegraph revealed it cost Peterborough City Council £162,000 to clear up thousands of incidents of fly-tipping in Peterborough last year.

