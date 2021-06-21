Warning issued to driver who vandalised Peterborough car park

The car park at Railworld Wildlife Haven on Oundle Road.

The offence took place on Saturday (June 19) and the car park affected was at Railworld Wildlife Haven along Oundle Road, which was left covered in tyre marks after a Ford Fiesta was seen performing donuts.

Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing team issued the driver with a section 59 warning.

Section 59 of the Road Traffic Act allows Police to issue warnings to drivers who have used their vehicle in a manner which causes ‘alarm, distress or annoyance (anti-socially).’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the offence is repeated again within a year, they would have the right to confiscate the vehicle.

Police issued a second section 59 order to a driver in Stapledon Road for similar offences.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police on Facebook said: “We will continue to tackle anti-social driving issues within our communities and respond to the concerns raised by those affected by this, alongside working with the council and local businesses to put in preventative measures.