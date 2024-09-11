Warning issued over text scam claiming to be the local authority

By Gemma Gadd
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 11:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Don’t click on the link!

A warning has been issued over a text scam circulating the Peterborough area.

Peterborough City Council says it has been made aware of a number of incidents where residents have been sent a scam text message falsely acting as the local authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PCC spokesperson said: “The text messages are asking residents to pay a fake penalty notice charge.

The council is warning residents about a new text scam.placeholder image
The council is warning residents about a new text scam.

“Please DO NOT click on any links or provide any personal details as these are not official websites.”

The text message asks the recipient to pay a parking charge notice issued ‘by a local authority’ adding, “if you do not pay a PCN within 28 days, you’ll get a charge certificate and you’ll have 14 days to pay the original fine plus 50% more”.

It goes on to say “If you do not pay you’ll be prosecuted – you may have to pay a bigger fine as well as court costs” – and asks people to pay by clicking on a link.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council spokesperson added: “Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this scam, should report the matter to Action Fraud at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 0300 123 2040. You can also report scam websites to the National Cyber Security Centre and texts can be forwarded to 7726.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice