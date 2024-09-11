Warning issued over text scam claiming to be the local authority
A warning has been issued over a text scam circulating the Peterborough area.
Peterborough City Council says it has been made aware of a number of incidents where residents have been sent a scam text message falsely acting as the local authority.
A PCC spokesperson said: “The text messages are asking residents to pay a fake penalty notice charge.
“Please DO NOT click on any links or provide any personal details as these are not official websites.”
The text message asks the recipient to pay a parking charge notice issued ‘by a local authority’ adding, “if you do not pay a PCN within 28 days, you’ll get a charge certificate and you’ll have 14 days to pay the original fine plus 50% more”.
It goes on to say “If you do not pay you’ll be prosecuted – you may have to pay a bigger fine as well as court costs” – and asks people to pay by clicking on a link.
The council spokesperson added: “Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this scam, should report the matter to Action Fraud at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 0300 123 2040. You can also report scam websites to the National Cyber Security Centre and texts can be forwarded to 7726.”