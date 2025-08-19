Warning as Peterborough sees sharp rise in tool thefts from vans
The Cambridgeshire Constabulary has said that there has been six thefts reported to them in the Peterborough area within a week, with power tools being the main thing targeted by the thieves.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Please don’t keep tools in your van overnight. If you need to, please consider marking them, using a lockable cabinet within your van or installing other security features.
“It’s also useful to take photographs of valuable items, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.
“Visit our website for more crime prevention advice: https://orlo.uk/bimhN.”