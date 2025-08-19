Warning as Peterborough sees sharp rise in tool thefts from vans

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Aug 2025, 00:25 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 00:37 BST
Police in Peterborough have issued a warning to tradespeople in the city after a sharp rise in thefts from vans in the past week.

The Cambridgeshire Constabulary has said that there has been six thefts reported to them in the Peterborough area within a week, with power tools being the main thing targeted by the thieves.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the force said: “Please don’t keep tools in your van overnight. If you need to, please consider marking them, using a lockable cabinet within your van or installing other security features.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s also useful to take photographs of valuable items, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.

“Visit our website for more crime prevention advice: https://orlo.uk/bimhN.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice