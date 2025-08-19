Warning as Peterborough sees sharp rise in tool thefts from vans

Police in Peterborough have issued a warning to tradespeople in the city after a sharp rise in thefts from vans in the past week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cambridgeshire Constabulary has said that there has been six thefts reported to them in the Peterborough area within a week, with power tools being the main thing targeted by the thieves.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Please don’t keep tools in your van overnight. If you need to, please consider marking them, using a lockable cabinet within your van or installing other security features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also useful to take photographs of valuable items, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.

“Visit our website for more crime prevention advice: https://orlo.uk/bimhN.”