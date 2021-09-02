Warning after scammers strike at cash machines

The first incident happened between 9.45am and 10.15am where a man was approached while using the ATM at Morrisons in Uffington Road in Stamford. He was told that the machine was broken just after entering his PIN, and shortly after found that £500 had been taken from the account. He later discovered that his card was missing.

Police were then called to reports that a woman had been approached while using the ATM at Sainsbury’s in the Markham Retail Park in Stamford between 10.30am and 11am. A man distracted her by telling her the machine wasn’t working, and instructed her to press a button. The card was not returned. Following a call with the bank, it transpired that the card had been used to withdraw two lots of £250 from the ATM at the Uffington Road Morrisons nearby at a similar time to when she had been approached at the ATM in Sainsbury’s.

If you know anything about either incident, or where in the area when it happened and may have information, please contact Lincolnshire police on 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are being urged to be careful when using cash machines after scammers struck in Stamford yesterday