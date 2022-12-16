Warning after 19 sheds broken into in Bourne in space of just three weeks
Residents are being warned to take extra security measures after 19 sheds and outbuildings were broken into in Bourne in just three weeks.
All but one of the offences have all taken place in the hours of darkness, with the majority occurring during weekends, in Bourne town centre and the villages of Cawthorpe, Dyke and Morton.
In most cases, the sheds or outbuildings targeted were forced open in a similar way, and some were accessed after being left insecure. Items stolen range from bikes and power tools, motorbike clothing, to food from a freezer, memorabilia and a Quad bike. In some cases, nothing was stolen but the property was left damaged.
Lincolnshire Police said they are working hard to find those responsible and have a dedicated Detective Constable from our CID team investigating these burglaries. Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries, viewed CCTV footage, and are carrying out extra patrols in the areas which have been targeted.
Inspector Mark Hillson said: “These burglaries have a significant impact on the people who are targeted. This is the theft of things that their hard-earned money has bought. The people breaking in to these outbuildings and stealing someone else’s personal possessions has absolutely no regard for the impact it has on the victim."We are keeping an open mind about all of the incidents, but we are considering the possibility that they are linked, and that the people responsible are local to the area. This is very unusual for the Bourne area and we know that someone in our community will know the people responsible for this."We would urge them to do the right thing and come forwards. We would also urge anyone with a shed or outbuilding to check they have taken as many steps as they can to secure their property, and we have a number of tips available here.”
Police are particularly keen to see any CCTV footage, doorbell footage or dashcam which might have captured any of the incidents and those responsible.
If you can help, please email [email protected] or [email protected]