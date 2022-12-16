Inspector Mark Hillson said: “These burglaries have a significant impact on the people who are targeted. This is the theft of things that their hard-earned money has bought. The people breaking in to these outbuildings and stealing someone else’s personal possessions has absolutely no regard for the impact it has on the victim."We are keeping an open mind about all of the incidents, but we are considering the possibility that they are linked, and that the people responsible are local to the area. This is very unusual for the Bourne area and we know that someone in our community will know the people responsible for this."We would urge them to do the right thing and come forwards. We would also urge anyone with a shed or outbuilding to check they have taken as many steps as they can to secure their property, and we have a number of tips available here.”