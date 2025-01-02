WANTED: Police looking to find Kristopher Woodings who is believed to be in Peterborough or Wisbech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woodings is wanted in connection with a number of offences including false imprisonment

Police are hunting for a man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences reported on Boxing Day.

Lincolnshire Police believe Kristopher Woodings may be in Peterborough or Wisbech – and are appealing for help to try and trace him.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are seeking to urgently locate Kristopher Woodings, aged 30, who is wanted for a number of offences which were reported in Spalding on 26 December. These include false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Police are looking to trace Kristopher Woodings, who is believed to be in Peterborough or Wisbech

“We believe that Woodings may be in the Cambridgeshire area, specifically Peterborough or Wisbech.

“If you have any information, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email [email protected].”