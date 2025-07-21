WANTED: Police hunting for Peterborough man over drugs and firearm offences

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Peterborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have launched the appeal to find Nathan Allen from Werrington.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The 38-year-old failed to appear at Lincoln Crown Court and a warrant was issued for conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The warrant also covers possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Nathan Allen

“Extensive searches have already taken place, and we are now asking the public for information.

“If you think you can help, call 101 quoting the occurrence number 25000328351.

“Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge of the case DC Lee Papworth at [email protected]

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”