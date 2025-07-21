WANTED: Police hunting for Peterborough man over drugs and firearm offences
Lincolnshire Police have launched the appeal to find Nathan Allen from Werrington.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The 38-year-old failed to appear at Lincoln Crown Court and a warrant was issued for conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug.
“The warrant also covers possession of a firearm without a certificate.
“Extensive searches have already taken place, and we are now asking the public for information.
“If you think you can help, call 101 quoting the occurrence number 25000328351.
“Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge of the case DC Lee Papworth at [email protected]
“Always call 999 in an emergency.”