WANTED: Police appeal to find woman with links to Peterborough who is wanted over alleged theft

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:14 BST
Police have launched an appeal to trace a woman with links to Peterborough who is wanted in connection with an alleged theft.

Northamptonshire Police said Krystina Kudrikova (25) has links to the Peterborough area and is wanted in connection with an alleged incident of theft in Corby.

Anyone who has seen Kudrikova or who knows of her whereabouts should call the force on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 24000737564 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

