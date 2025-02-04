WANTED: Police appeal for help to trace Ebby Markham, who has links to Peterborough
Police have ‘refreshed’ their appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough.
Lincolnshire Police said they are looking to find 21-year-old Ebby Markham.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are refreshing our appeal for help in locating Ebby Markham, who is wanted for breach of a court order.
“Markham is aged 21 and from Spalding.
“While his whereabouts are unknown, Markham has links to Peterborough and Kirmington in Humberside.
“It is possible he might be travelling between Spalding, Peterborough and Kirmington.
“If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 101, or email the investigating officer DC Justine Hughes on [email protected], quoting ‘Occurrence 24000692019’ in the subject line.”