WANTED: Police appeal for help to trace Ebby Markham, who has links to Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:43 BST
Ebby Markham is wanted in connection with the breach of a court order.

Police have ‘refreshed’ their appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough.

Most Popular

Lincolnshire Police said they are looking to find 21-year-old Ebby Markham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are refreshing our appeal for help in locating Ebby Markham, who is wanted for breach of a court order.

Ebby Markhamplaceholder image
Ebby Markham

“Markham is aged 21 and from Spalding.

“While his whereabouts are unknown, Markham has links to Peterborough and Kirmington in Humberside.

“It is possible he might be travelling between Spalding, Peterborough and Kirmington.

“If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 101, or email the investigating officer DC Justine Hughes on [email protected], quoting ‘Occurrence 24000692019’ in the subject line.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice