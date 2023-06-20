Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who it is believed may have travelled to Peterborough.

Sussex Police are hunting for 21-year-old Joseph Charlotte, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte is known to frequent Hastings and may have travelled to Peterborough.

Joseph Charlotte

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 immediately quoting crime reference 47230090065.