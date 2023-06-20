Wanted man Joseph Charlotte could be in Peterborough
Charlotte is wanted on recall to prison
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who it is believed may have travelled to Peterborough.
Sussex Police are hunting for 21-year-old Joseph Charlotte, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Charlotte is known to frequent Hastings and may have travelled to Peterborough.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 immediately quoting crime reference 47230090065.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.