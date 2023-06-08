News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Wanted man could be on the run in Peterborough

Daniel Beresford is wanted on recall to prison
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough

36-year-old Daniel Beresford is wanted on recall to prison.

He was last seen in Ipswich, and also has connections in Leiston and Peterborough.

Daniel BeresfordDaniel Beresford
Daniel Beresford
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Suffolk Police said Beresford is described as white, around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police via their website at, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by calling 101.