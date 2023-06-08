Wanted man could be on the run in Peterborough
Daniel Beresford is wanted on recall to prison
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough
36-year-old Daniel Beresford is wanted on recall to prison.
He was last seen in Ipswich, and also has connections in Leiston and Peterborough.
Suffolk Police said Beresford is described as white, around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police via their website at, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by calling 101.