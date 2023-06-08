Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough

36-year-old Daniel Beresford is wanted on recall to prison.

He was last seen in Ipswich, and also has connections in Leiston and Peterborough.

Daniel Beresford

Suffolk Police said Beresford is described as white, around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build.