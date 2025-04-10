WANTED: Appeal to find wanted man with links to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Casey from Leicester is wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for public help to locate a man wanted on recall to prison.

Daniel Casey, 33, of Leicester is wanted on recall to prison having failed to abide by the terms of his licence after serving a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.

Cambridgeshire Police said Casey has links to Peterborough.

Since his recall, officers have carried extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for their assistance on his current whereabouts.

Casey is described as white, around 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build.

If you have seen Casey or have any information about where he may be, please contact police on 101 or by reporting online at http://leicspolice.link/nU38z

Alternatively you can report to Crimestoppers, which is free and anonymous, on 0800 555 111.