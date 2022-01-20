Vital funding received to help Peterborough rape survivors

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston has announced that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are set to receive an extra £78K for 130 rape survivors to access vital counselling.

The game changing amount from the Ministry of Justice has been made possible by Darryl Preston’s office and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership working together.

Mr Preston said; “I am thrilled that our county has been awarded the additional funding thanks to great partnership working.

The funding will help rape survivors have access to funding

“I know it will make an enormous difference to support available for survivors of rape.

“In my Police and Crime Plan I pledged to support victims and this funding will do just this.”

The money will enable 130 survivors, who were waiting for therapeutic support, to start work with a specially trained counsellor.

The news has been welcomed by the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership who provide countywide support to all victims and survivors of rape and sexual violence.