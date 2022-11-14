Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim had feared for his life when he was attacked as he walked along a Peterborough street last month.

A spokesperson for the force said the robbery happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, 7 October, when the victim, a man, was walking along Oxney Road when he was stopped by a man who asked for £5 and took him to a wooded area at the back of Lyvelly Gardens.He tried to take the victim’s wallet, pulled out a kitchen knife and threatened to stab him before taking his wallet containing cash and cards.

Police are appealing for information to identify this man

The man then drew the knife across the victim’s face, causing a minor cut to his chin, before pushing him to the ground.

Detective Constable Tessa Munro, from Cambridgeshire Police, urged anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with officers, and said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who, although not seriously hurt, was understandably in fear for his life. I would urge anyone who thinks they recognise the person in the image to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”