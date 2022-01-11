Vehicles and dogs seized for hare coursing offences in Peterborough

On Thursday (January 6), officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) chased down a Jeep Cherokee and seized two undernourished dogs in Thorney.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were interviewed and reported for hare coursing offences and the Jeep and two dogs were seized.

Then on Saturday (January 8), a single RCAT unit stopped a Honda and a Jeep hare coursing on land near Parsons Drove.

All seven occupants of the vehicle fled but the cars were both seized and found to be without tax.

1. Two under-fed dogs were seized by police in Thorney on Thursday. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Officers stopped hare coruses in Thorney on Thursday. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Officers seized two vehicles in Parsons Drove on Saturday. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales