Vandals snapped newly planted trees being grown by Peterborough school children

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 13:01 BST

Graffiti sprayed on school wall

Vandals who snapped newly planted trees at a Peterborough school are being sought.

The incident happened at Leighton Primary and Preschool during the evening of Monday March 3.

Last week pupils and staff planted ten new trees at their site in Orton Malborne as part of a special project involving staff from Aragon Direct Services.

The damaged treesThe damaged trees
Four trees were snapped and destroyed on a field at the rear of the school and graffiti was sprayed on a front wall of the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, online or by calling 101 quoting reference 35/15909/25

