Urgent police appeal launched after man stabbed in neck as he walked along Peterborough street

Police have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed this morning in Peterborough.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was walking between Star Road and Eastgate at midnight this morning (15 September) when he was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his belongings. When he refused the man stabbed him in the neck and ran off.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as white, about 5’6” with a deep voice and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr said: “It is only luck that the victim was not more seriously injured so we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We’re appealing to anyone who recognises the description, or who has information about the attack, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”