Urgent plea to find missing dog Tilly after car stolen from Orton car park in Peterborough

Tilly the terrier was in a car which was stolen on Wednesday evening

An urgent appeal has been launched after a dog has gone missing after the car she was in was stolen from a car park.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue has launched the appeal to find Tilly, a small, black, wire-haired Terrier and is microchipped to Jerry Green Dog Rescue. She is 8 years old and was last seen wearing a collar with a green Jerry Green Dog Rescue identification tag. She was in foster care when the VW Golf was stolen at about 5pm on Wednesday evening at the Ortongate Shopping Centre

The organisation is deeply concerned for Tilly’s safety and is appealing to the public for any information or sightings that may aid in finding her.

An appeal to find Tilly has been launched by Jerry Green Dog Rescue

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.45pm on Wednesday evening (10 July) with reports of a car having been stolen from the car park at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

“The grey Volkswagen Golf had been left in the car park near to B&M between about 5pm and 6pm, however when the owner returned it had been stolen.

“Inside the car was a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross.

“A crime has been raised. Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of either the car or the dog should contact police via the online reporting forms, webchat or by calling 101 and quoting 35/49924/24.”

Anyone with information or sightings of Tilly is urged to contact Jerry Green Dog Rescue immediately. Reports can be made via phone call, text, or WhatsApp to 07824 046242, or via email at [email protected].