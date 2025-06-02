UPDATE: Woman bailed after being arrested 'in connection with child neglect' after teenager suffers 'serious' injuries in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 16:34 BST

Emergency services called just before midnight on Saturday (May 31)

A woman has been bailed after she arrested ‘in connection with child neglect’ after a teenager suffered ‘serious’ injuries in an incident in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Bretton area of Peterborough after reports of ‘concern for a person’ at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 31.

A teenage child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

Cambridgeshire Police said a woman in her 40s was been arrested in connection with child neglect. She has now been bailed until a date in August.

