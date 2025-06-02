UPDATE: Woman bailed after being arrested 'in connection with child neglect' after teenager suffers 'serious' injuries in Peterborough

Emergency services called just before midnight on Saturday (May 31)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been bailed after she arrested ‘in connection with child neglect’ after a teenager suffered ‘serious’ injuries in an incident in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Bretton area of Peterborough after reports of ‘concern for a person’ at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenage child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

Cambridgeshire Police said a woman in her 40s was been arrested in connection with child neglect. She has now been bailed until a date in August.