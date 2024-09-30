UPDATE: Second Peterborough teenager arrested on suspicion of rape following alleged assault in Queensgate car park
Police have made another arrest after it was alleged a 14-year-old girl was assaulted in a Queensgate car park.
Yesterday, Cambridgeshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Peterborough had been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Today officers have confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Both the 15-year-old and the 18-year-old remain in custody.
Officers launched the investigation after allegations that a 14-year-old girl was attacked at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, 21 August, in the red car park of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.
A 17-year-old boy, from Peterborough, has also been arrested and released on bail in connection with the attack.