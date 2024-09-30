UPDATE: Second Peterborough teenager arrested on suspicion of rape following alleged assault in Queensgate car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alleged assault happened in August

Police have made another arrest after it was alleged a 14-year-old girl was assaulted in a Queensgate car park.

Yesterday, Cambridgeshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Peterborough had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Today officers have confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

It is alleged an assault took place in the red Queensgate car park

Both the 15-year-old and the 18-year-old remain in custody.

Officers launched the investigation after allegations that a 14-year-old girl was attacked at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, 21 August, in the red car park of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.

A 17-year-old boy, from Peterborough, has also been arrested and released on bail in connection with the attack.