UPDATE: Man charged with five counts of fraud after reports of rogue trading in Peterborough
A man has been charged with five counts of fraud after reports of rogue trading in Peterborough.
Police arrested a man in Dogsthorpe yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that Anthony Atkins, (48), of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, has been charged with five counts of fraud by false representation and six counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (12 September).
The arrest came after reports of rogue trading in Peterborough.
It has been reported that a man has been operating in the Netherton and Dogsthorpe areas, offering services such as cleaning gutters and clearing trees. In some cases, it is alleged he tried to charge people for work not carried out.
Anyone with information or concerns about rogue trading in Peterborough should contact police online or use their web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101.
If a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger, please call 999.